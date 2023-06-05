Francis Ngannou's best chance in boxing is against Deontay Wilder, says UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall.

Last month, Ngannou dropped the bombshell announcement that he had signed a multi-fight contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). The contract not only guarantees the Cameroonian a high-seven figure purse for each fight, it also guarantees pay for his opponents as well as him becoming an equity owner in the organization and the chairman of PFL Africa.

On top of those benefits, Ngannou isn't set to compete for the promotion until 2024 and has been allowed by PFL to try and make his professional boxing debut, a major factor that led to his decision to leave the UFC.

Weighing in on Ngannou's pursuit of boxing was Tom Aspinall, who spoke with journalist Jamal Niaz on YouTube.

During the interview, Aspinall was asked about Francis Ngannou's chances against any of the top 10 heavyweight boxers. He claimed that the former UFC champ's best shot would be against Deontay Wilder:

"If there's anybody he could beat, it would be Wilder because, and I don't want to slag the guy off, because he's one of the hardest punchers ever. But as far as actual boxing ability, his level is away lower than an Usyk or Tyson Fury. His punching power is out of this world though. I think he's quite hittable and his fight IQ isn't great. I think if there's any who he [Ngannou] could beat, it would be Wilder."

Francis Ngannou weighs in after Dana White comments on potential Jon Jones versus Tyson Fury bout

Francis Ngannou has thrown his name back into the mix following the drama surrounding Tyson Fury, Jon Jones and Dana White.

Last month, Fury returned to social media and posted a video taking shots at both Joe Rogan and Jones. 'The Gypsy King' took issue with Rogan's recent comments, where he stated that 'Bones' would beat Fury in a street fight.

Dana White opted to weigh in on the potential bout, adding that he would be open to booking Fury vs. Jones in the octagon. He said:

'Im telling Tyson Fury, whom I respect very much, if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight. I will make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the octagon. We figured out how to pay Floyd, we'll figure out how to pay you too Tyson. So the offer is out there."

Francis Ngannou opted to use the drama as an opportunity to try and seek a boxing match instead with Fury, highlighting that he would be the one crossing into the other's sport.

He tweeted:

"Stop talking Tyson and come try. I'm already doing you a favor using your gloves and rules because your limited skill set."

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou Stop talking, Tyson, and come try. I’m already doing you a favor using your gloves and your rules because your limited skill set. Stop talking, Tyson, and come try. I’m already doing you a favor using your gloves and your rules because your limited skill set.

