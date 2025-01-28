"Can you go finish Colby off for us" - Fans react to Dustin Poirier's "something cooking" tweet while dispelling rumors of fighting in Miami 

Dustin Poirier's recent post on X left fight fans speculating about his next opponent and the venue. In a recent post on X, the Louisiana native clarified that the rumors of his next fight being in Miami, Florida, were false and that an announcement would be coming soon. He wrote:

"I'm not fighting in Miami, that's fake news. But trust me, I have something cooking. You'll know soon."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts on who Poirier's next opponents could be, including his former teammate-turned-rival Colby Covington. Many fans also expressed their appreciation for Poirier, stating they were excited to watch 'The Diamond' compete, regardless of who the opponent would be or where the fight takes place.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

One fan wrote:

"Can you go finish Colby off for us?"

Another fan commented:

"LFG can’t wait to hear who! [Diamond emoji]"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Islam Makhachev looks back at his fight against Dustin Poirier - "I like this fight"

Dustin Poirier's UFC 291 loss to Justin Gaethje led some members of the MMA community to believe it marked the beginning of the 35-year-old's decline.

Although Poirier has acknowledged that he is nearing the end of his professional MMA career, his determined performances against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Benoit Saint Denis demonstrate that he still has the ability to compete at the highest level of the sport.

Makhachev reinforced this notion with his recent comments about his fight against Poirier during his interaction with Demetrious Johnson.

Poirier suffered a fifth-round submission defeat in the historic UFC 302 fight against the Dagestani fighter, and although many expected Makhachev to win, Poirier put up a tough challenge and received a lot of praise for his valiant effort.

In an exclusive interview on Johnson's YouTube channel, Makhachev stated:

"[Dustin Poirier] prepared for this fight very well. He did good homework, and he defended my wrestling."

He added:

"I did mistakes a couple of times, you know, and he gave me a [gash on the forehead]. But when I watch the highlights, I like this fight. If you ask me which fight I want to watch again, I'm going to say with Poirier because I watched this fight many times, and I was enjoying it. I know what I did wrong, what I did right, what I have to change."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below (25:40):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.