"Can I kill Bryce Hall in Texas?" - Sean Strickland's chilling internet inquiry after reading up on America's mutual combat laws

Sean Strickland has not been shy about voicing his opinions or his desire to inflict pain on others. The No.1-ranked middleweight has found himself involved in multiple feuds over the past week, with social media personality Bryce Hall among those that he has targeted.

'Tarzan' recently took to X to reveal his DMs to the TikToker, stating:

"I'm so sick of these f**ks, didn't know this man existed till the other night.... Please Jesus give me the strength not to catch a case if I ever see this maggot of a man in person. @BryceHall"

He followed that up by questioning the legality of him killing Hall, adding:

"Can I kill @BryceHall in Texas? Mutual combat and stand your ground state..... There you go @jakepaul ..... also can you bring the million or more... You won't be needing it after lmao... f**k I wish...."

Check out Sean Strickland's tweet on Bryce Hall below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Strickland added that the sparring session won't be friendly and that UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin won't be present. The former light heavyweight champion and current Vice President of Athlete Development at the UFC Performance Institute stepped in to stop 'Tarzan's sparring session with social media personality Sneako, leading to multiple influencers calling out the former middleweight champion.

Sean Strickland claims he spoke to Hunter Campbell about fighting Jake Paul

Jake Paul was yet another social media personality who found himself involved in a back-and-forth with Sean Strickland over the weekend. While the pair discussed facing one another, 'Tarzan' recently revealed that he spoke to Hunter Campbell about about, with the UFC's Chief Business Officer expressing no interest in such a bout. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the No.1-ranked middleweight stated:

"Hunter explained to me that he sells no fights. That when they have fights, they give away tickets. That he doesn't make money. That his target audience is children and they don't buy pay-per-views... You can get in your fancy plane, you can fly your a** to Vegas and we can have a little pow-wow because you know as well as I know what happens with that. I'll do it for free. I don't need a check. I don't need to livestream it."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments on Jake Paul below:

Expand Tweet

Strickland noted that he can't fight Paul due to his contract with the UFC. He is, however, open to a sparring session, which his contract does not prevent him from doing.