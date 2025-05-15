Can Islam Makhachev handle Jack Della Maddalena's power? UFC veteran issues honest answer

Islam Makhachev has vacated the UFC lightweight crown to pursue the welterweight title. Former UFC fighter Kenny Florian, who competed in various weight classes throughout his career, recently opined on Makhachev's possible fight against Jack Della Maddalena.

At UFC 315, Della Maddalena won the welterweight title by beating Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision. After this outcome, Makhachev and the new 170-pound champion verbally agreed on a potential bout against one another.

In a recent appearance on the Anik & Florian Podcast, the UFC veteran gave his opinion on whether Makhachev would be able to cope with Della Maddalena's power in the 170-pound division, saying:

"Based on his grappling and well-roundedness, and experience, I think that he could definitely pose some problems for 'JDM'. However, I would say this: I don't think he could dole out the same level of power as some of the 170-pounders."

He added:

"I also don't think he can take or withstand the same kind of shots. I have a hard time believing that there's any 155-pounder in the world that could take the same kind of shots that Belal Muhammad took in that fight on Saturday night."

Check out Kenny Florian's comments below (38:31):

Jack Della Maddalena previews potential fight against Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev has made a name for himself as a tough opponent who uses his wrestling skills efficiently to nullify his opponents. In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Jack Della Maddalena was asked to provide his insight on a potential fight against Makhachev.

Brushing aside the Dagestani fighter's striking skills, the Australian put across his thoughts, saying:

"I'm sure people are just gonna assume that Islam [Makhachev] would just take me down and submit me pretty quickly... He seems like he's a pretty big guy... I think it'll be one fight [at welterweight] and he'll go back down."

He added:

"I think I can take him out. Belal really changes his stance and walks forward. I don't think Islam is a very good striker. I think I can land a lot of shots and take him out. Stuff the takedowns. If I get taken down, I believe I can get back to my feet."

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments on Islam Makhachev (via @ChampRDS on X) below:

