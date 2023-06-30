"Can you say it to his face?" - Fans react as Joaquin Buckley says Khamzat Chimaev's "momma raised a b**ch" due to absence from octagon 

Khamzat Chimaev went from taking part in some of the quickest turnarounds in UFC history to spending over 290 days without setting foot inside the octagon. The undefeated Chechen-Swede has been vocal about opponents avoiding him at every turn but has implied that his next foe may very well be Kamaru Usman.

The pair are rumored to square off at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, where the majority Muslim population means 'Borz' will have a large fanbase awaiting his return. However, his long absence from the octagon has been noted by others, with Joaquin Buckley having something to say about it.

Joaquin New Mansa Buckley @Newmansa94 🏿 twitter.com/mma_orbit/stat… MMA Orbit @mma_orbit It has been 290 days since Khamzat Chimaev last fought and he is yet to book his next fight.



His inactivity outside of Ramadan is unexplainable.



Why do you think Borz has been absent for so long?🤔 It has been 290 days since Khamzat Chimaev last fought and he is yet to book his next fight.His inactivity outside of Ramadan is unexplainable.Why do you think Borz has been absent for so long?🤔 https://t.co/DOWWPfqgHE Cause his momma raised a bitch Cause his momma raised a bitch 😂💯🙅🏿 twitter.com/mma_orbit/stat…

Buckley took to Twitter to reply to a post highlighting how much time has passed since Khamzat Chimaev last fought. While 'Borz' has blamed a perceived lack of willing opponents, Buckley instead claimed that it was due to cowardice on Chimaev's part, even accusing his mother of raising him in such a manner.

Buckley's inflammatory words drew a reaction from fans, who weren't convinced he'd say the words to Khamzat Chimaev if the Chechen-Swede was standing in front of him.

"Question: Can you say that to his face 1 on 1?"

"Excuse me, come again? Who are you talking to like that."

"Obvious way to somehow get a fignt with him but no one in their mind thinks he doesnt run through you. Props to get him to fight though. Been too long."

"You ain't getting this fight nor do you actually want this fight, but I respect it."

"LOL u get dogwalked and lose your love for the game in a round, u do not want this fight lil bro"

What has Khamzat Chimaev been up to lately?

Fans are eagerly waiting for the unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev to return to the octagon. 'Borz' has not fought since his first-round submission win over Kevin Holland back at UFC 279.

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit



Khamzat Chimaev invited Andrew Tate to watch him fight at #UFC294 in Abu Dhabi in October on FaceTime. Khamzat Chimaev invited Andrew Tate to watch him fight at #UFC294 in Abu Dhabi in October on FaceTime.👀 https://t.co/ehhHt063pN

There's been a glimmer of hope, though. He has fanned the flames of a rumor that Kamaru Usman will face him at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. 'Borz' even invited controversial social media personality Andrew Tate to travel to Abu Dhabi to watch him fight.

However, there's been no official date announced.

