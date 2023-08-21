"Can Sean O'Malley be that guy?" - Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier discuss how 'Sugar' will stabilize 'murderer's row' bantamweight division

After the culmination of the UFC 292 event, which was headlined by Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier discussed the bantamweight shark tank and who could possibly be next in line to fight 'Suga' for the throne.

Rogan hailed the 135-pound division as a 'murderer's row' and said that O'Malley has a lot of options including Merab Dvalishvili, Marlon Vera and Petr Yan.

“What a division. I mean this division is just a murderer’s row. It really really is. I believe Aljo’s probably going to stay in the division and try to get a rematch, but who knows, because you’ve got Merab (Dvalishvili) there, who’s his teammate and (Marlon) ‘Chito’ Vera (possibly) fighting for the title. Petr Yan lost a very close decision loss to Sean O’Malley, he’s still in the hunt. (There are) very, very intriguing fights for the champion.”

Cormier echoed Rogan's sentiments about the bantamweight division by sharing that Sterling, who had the most consecutive title defenses in the division, had only defended the belt three times.

'DC' then praised O'Malley's takedown defense in the fight. Mentioning fighters like Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov, Cormier said that fighters might have to do more than just wrestle in order to defeat 'Suga'.

"So can Sean O’Malley be that guy? Can he be the guy that brings stability to this division? He’s got some great challengers, though. But after watching him defend takedowns in the way that he did, it’s hard to envision those guys just wrestling him.”

Check out Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Joe Rogan speaks about the possibility of a rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley

Joe Rogan has also spoken about whether Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley could run it back immediately after UFC 292.

Rogan started by saying that 'Funk Master' deserved an immediate rematch due to his accomplishments in the division. But the UFC commentator then added that due to the way he was finished in the fight, Sterling should get one win under his belt before challenging for the UFC gold again.

“It definitely makes [Aljamain Sterling] deserving of a rematch. When you get your lights put out in the second round like that, maybe it’s deserving of one fight and then he gets (another shot with) a very impressive performance."

Rogan also uploaded a social media post that showed the UFC 292 main event being played on TV and hailed Sean O'Malley's performance as a masterpiece.