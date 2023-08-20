"I'm more than alright" - Aljamain Sterling issues quick statement after title loss against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling has shown the heart of a true champion in the wake of his unexpected defeat to Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 this weekend. 'Funk Master' gave his opponent full credit for the victory, refused to make excuses for his loss and instead focused on how he will bounce back from defeat.

Sterling's championship reign was ended by a superb counter-punch from O'Malley, arguably the division's best striker. 'Funk Master' tasted defeat for the first time since his KO loss to Marlon Moraes in 2017 at UFC Fight Night 123, but he swifty took to Instagram to assure fans that he was doing all right.

Aljamain Sterling said:

"I’m more than alright. I have everything I need right here! Thank you for all the messages. I truly feel the love and support in this crappy moment in time. But one thing I know is that it’ll pass and I’ll be back on the horse again doing what I love! Chase your dreams and try your best with anything that you do."

In the lead up to UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling had mentioned his aspirations of becoming a two-division champion. But following his loss, he appeared to reconsider the move to featherweight.

During his post-fight interview, Sterling was candid about how a potential fight with Alexander Volkanovski would go if Sean O'Malley was able to put him away in two rounds. He said:

"Gotta go back and reassess some things, 'cause if he [O'Malley] caught me like that, I can only imagine what Volkanovski would do." [1:00-1:10]

Aljamain Sterling calls for immediate rematch with Sean O'Malley following UFC 292 defeat

Aljamain Sterling was dethroned in stunning fashion by Sean O'Malley in Round 2 of their UFC 292 main event clash.

The defeat came as a surprise to many, who expected 'Funk Master' to be able to employ his superior grappling skills on O'Malley. However, after an evenly contested opening round, 'Sugar' was able to successfully defend one of Sterling's takedown attempts early in the second before knocking him out.

Following the fight, Sterling appeared in front of the media where he called for an immediate rematch with Sean O'Malley. He said:

"[An immediate rematch] is 100% what I would like the most... [Sean] could go out there and beat me again, and I think it just strengthens his case that he's as good as he says he is. But I think I've earned, I would like to think I've earned my right to an immediate rematch."

