Fans and pros scream robbery over Sean O'Malley getting rewarded "pro UFC business" win - "Early stoppage, ref paid off"

Sean O'Malley shocked the world at UFC 292, securing a TKO win over Aljamain Sterling to claim the bantamweight championship. Although O'Malley's wrestling defense and perfect right hand were praised by UFC fandom, many felt the stoppage was too early.

In the second round, 'Sugar' caught Sterling with a big right hand, sending 'Funk Master' crashing down to the canvas. Without wasting any time, O'Malley continued with vicious ground and pound.

Despite enduring tremendous punishment, Aljamain Sterling was still cognizant and seemingly trying to get back up when referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight.

Watch the closing moments of O'Malley vs. Sterling below:

The decision sent many fans and pros fuming, with many suggesting that the early stoppage was a ploy by the profit-minded UFC to crown a more marketable fighter as the champion.

Reacting to his teammate's misfortune, Merab Dvalishvili wrote:

"Another Fucking Early Stoppage! I pray that me or my teammates don't have Mark Goddard in the cage again. We are FIGHTERS ... let us fight til the end!"

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis stated:

"Never mind, that was an early stoppage."

UFC bantamweight Brian Kelleher opined:

"Very, very pro ufc business stoppage, in my opinion."

Netizen @POSTERBOYJM wrote:

"Great distance and shot!! Stopped too early, tho[ugh]."

Another Twitter user @HaydenReeI wrote:

"Early stoppage, totally influenced by the crowd."

Reacting to Sean O'Malley's win, @dillonfreed wrote:

"Probably was going to end, but early stoppage."

Another user, @clOWnshOWlolz, wrote:

"An absolute early stoppage. Especially when it’s the belt holder. Agendas though."

Twitter user @Bzy2k criticized the stoppage suggesting it was a profit-driven decision by the premier promotion:

"Not saying O’Malley didn’t win, but you can tell the UFC/ Dana White is pushing so hard to get O’Malley to stardom... 100% an early stoppage. It makes sense because O’Malley sells & Aljo doesn’t."

Marlon Vera welcomes Sean O'Malley's challenge

Although Sean O'Malley has a wealth of legitimate contenders to pick from for this first title defense, it looks like 'Sugar' is aiming retribution in his next outing.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, 'Sugar' Sean called for a December showdown against former rival Marlon Vera. For context, 'Chito' is the only one to have defeated O'Malley in MMA.

However, the newly crowned bantamweight champion has always labeled his UFC 252 loss against Vera a fluke. Suffice it to say Marlon Vera is ecstatic to have gotten the title fight opportunity and readily welcomed 'Sugar's' challenge. He tweeted:

"Send me contact ok."

