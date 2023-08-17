Sean O'Malley talks why he'd rather avenge Marlon Vera loss instead of top contender fight vs. Merab Dvalishvili - "I thought he was a f***ing worker"

Sean O'Malley has only suffered one loss in his mixed martial arts career, which came via first-round TKO against Marlon Vera at UFC 252 in 2020. 'Sugar', who will fight for the bantamweight title at UFC 292, recently claimed that if he is victorious, he would like his first title defense to be a rematch against 'Chito' rather than a matchup with Merab Dvalishvili.

Speaking at the media day for the event, the No.2-ranked bantamweight was asked about the incident in which 'The Machine' grabbed his jacket following UFC 288, responding:

"I thought it was silly. I mean, I didn't recognize Merab. How funny is that? I thought he was just a f**king worker. I handed Merab my jacket. That's hilarious. I didn't know who Merab was. That's funny. I find it very funny."

O'Malley was then asked if he was interested in facing Dvalishvili, stating:

"If you asked me what fight is bigger, me versus 'Chito' rematch, or me versus Merab? I'm pretty sure we could all agree on which one is bigger. I'm in the fight business. I've been saying that. I've never been afraid to say that. This is a business to me. Who makes more money, me versus Merab or me versus ;Chito?' It's very simple to me."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on Marlon Vera and Merab Dvalishvili below (starting at the 12:34 mark):

O'Malley emphasized that a rematch with Vera is necessary, as he doesn't consider his previous victory legitimate. He expressed hopes that 'Chito' emerges victorious against Pedro Munhoz, potentially setting the stage for a title fight.

Marlon Vera says he will rematch Sean O'Malley if both are victorious

Sean O'Malley is set to fight for the bantamweight title when he challenges Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. Meanwhile, Marlon Vera is set to face Pedro Munhoz to open the main card. Speaking at the media day for the event, 'Chito' revealed that, if both are victorious, he will jump the line and face 'Sugar', stating:

"If we go and win this Saturday, we can fight [in] November, December, next month, any time and I know that will be a great payday for both. It's business. If we win on Saturday night, that fight's happening so the rest of the top five can just sit and wait. It's business."

Check out Marlon Vera's comments on Sean O'Malley below:

While Vera is coming off of a loss and currently the No.6-ranked bantamweight, his history with O'Malley could allow him to jump the line. There is, however, the possibility that Merab Dvalishvili, who is the No.1-ranked bantamweight, will receive a title opportunity first as he has not fought for the belt due to his friendship with Sterling.