"Can't believe my eyes right now" - Fans thrilled as Nate Diaz shockingly backs Conor McGregor in fight dispute with UFC

Nate Diaz shockingly defended his longtime rival, Conor McGregor, while discussing the UFC's alleged negotiation strategies.

McGregor hasn't fought since suffering a leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. 'The Notorious' was initially battling a treacherous recovery process and then USADA, but he's now facing a different challenge before making his highly-anticipated Octagon return.

The former two-division UFC champion recently voiced his frustration with the negotiation process for his next fight. Meanwhile, Dana White claimed McGregor isn't in a rush to return because of his financial wealth, making the MMA community confused about what's happening behind closed doors.

Earlier today, McGregor's longtime rival, Nate Diaz, had this to say on X/Twitter about the Dublin native's ongoing situation:

"This was me for years before Conor even got here they want u to die before u get out these contracts it's up to u to make something pop no one gonna help you bbut you Free Conor it's at pattys day in this b*tch"

Fans took to the X/Twitter comment section with various reactions to Diaz surprisingly backing McGregor:

"Can't believe my eyes right now"

"This has got to be the Goku and Vegeta of MMA"

"It's crazy this is the most well known and powerful fighter the UFC has ever had, and they are straight wasting his last years because they are fearful he might not resign at their discounted rated after his next fight. Why don't more MMA reporters speak up?"

It should be noted that the UFC's broadcasting deal with ESPN expires in 2025. Therefore, the promotion could be attempting to keep Conor McGregor under contract (two fights left on his deal) to benefit them in the upcoming negotiation process that could generate billions of dollars.

Are Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz going to fight for a third time?

In March 2016, Nate Diaz made history by defeating Conor McGregor with a second-round rear-naked choke. Five months later, McGregor narrowly avenged his first UFC loss by securing a majority decision win in a rematch against Diaz.

McGregor is expected to face Michael Chandler, whom he coached against on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31, in his return bout. With that said, 'The Notorious' has also claimed he wants to fight Diaz for a third time later this year.

First things first, McGregor must get on the same page as the UFC.

