"I was hoping for a December date" - Conor McGregor loses interest in training and starts drinking as UFC return keeps getting delayed

Conor McGregor recently confessed to losing motivation for training and turning to alcohol as he becomes more disheartened by the ongoing delays in his UFC return.

Nearly three years have passed since 'The Notorious' was forced out of action due to a severe leg injury sustained during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Jul. 2021. While speculations about McGregor's comeback are rife, no official date has been confirmed yet.

However, on New Year's Eve the Irishman excited fans by announcing a middleweight showdown against Michael Chandler on June 29 during the UFC's annual International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

Although the former two-division champion's presumed opponent, Chandler, has reiterated his assertions regarding the summer date, UFC CEO Dana White has unequivocally declined to verify any specifics, consistently attributing any delays to McGregor himself.

Subsequently, 'The Notorious' immersed himself in the promotion of his cinematic debut in the reboot of 'Road House', where he stars alongside Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

During a recent interview with TheMacLife at the premiere of his film, McGregor admitted to undergoing numerous training camps but expressed his struggle to maintain motivation amid the UFC's ongoing postponements of his comeback:

"I had a camp in Cannes, and I had a camp in Dubai where I had world champions training with me. I was hoping for a December date and then a January date. Then it keeps getting pushed back, then I stop full training for a while. Not stop training, I will always train, but stop full training and drinking a little back."

McGregor and Chandler have been on a collision course for some time, having been chosen as rival coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter 31'. Following the conclusion of the reality series last year, a showdown between them appeared inevitable.

However, uncertainty emerged regarding McGregor's ability to compete due to questions surrounding his drug testing status with the USADA.

How does Dana White explain delay in Conor McGregor's octagon return?

Conor McGregor's much-awaited return to the octagon is still clouded by uncertainty, with Dana White voicing doubts regarding his preparedness.

During the UFC 298 post-fight press conference last month, the UFC CEO expressed that McGregor's financial success adds complexity to his return. White claimed that the Irishman's involvement in other projects, such as filming movies and fulfilling other promotional obligations, creates scheduling challenges for his potential fights in the octagon.

