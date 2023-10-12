"Can’t bypass the clear #1 contender" - Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria possibly headed towards interim title bout, fans react

Ilia Topuria may have just experienced a massive shift in fortune. The Georgian-Spaniard was initially scheduled to take on Alexander Volkanovski in the headline bout of UFC 297. Their clash would have been contested for the UFC featherweight title, which Volkanovski has held since 2019.

However, after Charles Oliveira withdrew from his UFC 294 lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev, the promotion was in need of a short-notice replacement. Alexander Volkanovski answered the call. Reports now indicate there is a chance that Topuria will be facing Max Holloway instead.

Specifically, their rumored bout is speculated as being for the interim featherweight title, as Volkanovski makes yet another excursion to a different division. A matchup between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway first became a topic of conversation when Alexander Volkanovski himself begged 'El Matador' not to fight 'Blessed'.

This stems from Holloway's superb run of form against every other featherweight besides Volkanovski. The potential revelation of a Topuria-Holloway interim title bout has left fans on social media abuzz, with some claiming that it is a matchup that should have already taken place.

"Imagine if Max's chin gets cracked that'd be insane"

"Bruh max is really about to have the first 0-4 record vs a champion"

"Good think Ilia sleeps him so that can't happen."

"That’s the fight that should have happened all along! You can’t bypass the clear #1 contender in @BlessedMMA LFG Gonna be a banger!"

Is Ilia Topuria the only fighter facing a muddy title situation?

Unfortunately for the UFC roster, Ilia Topuria isn't alone in his predicament. Despite having a strong case for a crack at Alexander Volkanovski's title, it appears that he may very well have to accept a fight with Max Holloway instead. However, he isn't the only UFC fighter to be in a difficult title-related situation.

Sergei Pavlovich is in a similar situation, having amassed a long win streak in the heavyweight division. Unfortunately for the Russian, it is extremely unlikely that he will fight Jon Jones for the 265-pound title, given that 'Bones' has already expressed a desire to retire after fighting Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. Also, there is a chance that he'll be matched up against Tom Aspinall next, a fight that the Brit has called for.