"Can't even stop someone" - Gervonta Davis responds to claims of being knocked out in sparring

The infamous Gervonta Davis vs. Devin Haney sparring session continues to be discussed.

'Tank' and 'The Dream' are two of the biggest stars in the sport of boxing today. While the two are far from friendly these days, they have sparred and trained together on various occasions. In fact, Bill Haney recently reflected on one of those sessions.

In a recent interview, the father and coach of the lightweight champion alleged that the two had a legendary sparring session. Haney also alleged that his son stopped Davis in the heated gym war. He alleged:

“Devin had a sparring match, a legendary sparring match, with Tank. Everybody been talking about it. I was the first one that talked about this s**t for real, now he’s talking about what he did. You know what we do, we take the money and double it, triple it, quadruple it. When he showed up it was doghouse rules, and the only way the money was gonna get exchanged, it was who got stopped."

It took all of a day for Gervonta Davis to respond to Bill Haney's comments. In a since-deleted tweet off of X, the champion stated:

“Motherf***** can’t even stop someone with 8oz [gloves] on you think he can stop someone with 14 or 16?”

Could Gervonta Davis vs. Devin Haney happen in 2024?

Gervonta Davis vs. Devin Haney is a possibility for next year, but both men have business to handle until then.

This exchange is just one of many between 'The Dream' and 'Tank' over this last year. Davis became one of the stars in boxing with his knockout win over Ryan Garcia earlier this year and was quickly called out by many.

Haney was one of those names, and he later added to his own legacy with a win over Vasyl Lomachenko over the summer. Again, the lightweight champion called out Davis, but he was dealing with law issues at the time.

As a result, Devin Haney's next fight is slated to be a brawl with Regis Prograis next month. That will be the lightweight champion's first bout up in weight, as he will attempt to become a two-weight champion.

Meanwhile, Gervonta Davis' return is yet to be formally announced. However, 'Tank' has been linked to a January return on pay-per-view. That being said, there's been no opponent linked to Davis as of now.

Nonetheless, a fight between Davis and Haney remains one of the bigger bouts that could be booked for 2024.

