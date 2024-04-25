"Can’t even win by finish in his day dreams" - Fans make fun as Belal Muhammad paints picture of ideal title fight with Leon Edwards

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Belal Muhammad's vision of an ideal title fight with Leon Edwards.

Muhammad last fought at UFC 288 in May 2023, where he won by unanimous decision over Gilbert Burns.

Meanwhile, Edwards won the welterweight title at UFC 278 in August 2022 and 'Remember the Name' has since been angling for a shot at the belt, but his calls have been ignored.

Muhammad recently took to X and answered a fan's question on how his rumored upcoming fight versus Edwards will play out:

''I picture me coming out piecing him up with boxing the first round then second round I start kicking him and hurting him to the body then third round I start clinching him and hurting him with elbows then in between rounds my coach tells me to stop playing with my food but I don’t listen and then 4rth round I take him down and start getting him in submissions to the point of him tapping but then I let them go until I hear his coach scream the magic words from the corner then at that point I lick my lips and I’ll point to the ground like Max Holloway and Leon will look at me in fear then I’ll shoot takedown and win 50-42 on all three judges' scorecards''

Expand Tweet

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions:

One fan wrote:

''Can’t even win by finish in his day dreams smh''

Some fans mocked Muhammad, writing:

''So even in your perfect scenario you couldn’t finish anyone, absolute b*m''

''So in your wildest dream, you still win by decision?"

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Belal Muhammad's post on X

MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter also took to X and reacted to Muhammad's prediction, writing:

''If it played out like this at 4:30 am local time in Manchester, a riot may break out.''

What transpired during Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards' first fight?

Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards squared off for the first time in March 2021.

The two headlined UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, but their bout concluded disappointingly in the second round. Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye, rendering him unable to continue. The fight was judged a no-contest.

Check out the eye poke on Belal Muhammad below: