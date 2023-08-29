"Can't pay me enough" - Andy Ruiz Jr. accidentally catches trainer with devastating left hook during padwork, fans react

Heavyweight boxer Andy Ruiz Jr. hasn't stepped inside the squared circle since September 2022, when he beat Luis Ortiz by way of unanimous decision. That, however, doesn't mean he isn't always training in the gym to stay as sharp as he possibly can.

Training footage of the former unified heavyweight champion was posted on Twitter, showing him engaging in padwork. He punctuated his combinations with a thunderous left hook that, unfortunately, caught his trainer towards the end of the clip, rocking and stumbling him.

While he currently has no fight booked, he and fellow power-puncher Deontay Wilder have expressed interest in boxing each other. Andy Ruiz Jr. looked sharp in the brief clip, but the dangers of being holding pads for him were noted, as fans reacted to the former champion's trainer getting stung by a left hook.

One fan commented on Andy Ruiz Jr. being a menace, before posting a screenshot of the left hook right before it lands on the heavyweight's trainer:

"Andy is a menace"

Another fan pointed out the dangers of holding pads for professional fighters, especially a heavyweight boxer, and claimed that he couldn't be paid enough to be in the trainer's position:

"Holy sh*t. Can't pay me enough to hold pads. Unsung heroes lol."

One fan kept it short and sweet, commenting on the fluidity and power of Ruiz's punching mechanics:

"Power and fluidity"

Another fan remarked on the speed that Ruiz showcased:

"If I randomly saw that man on the street I would never think he'd be able to move that fast"

The following is a collage of fan reactions:

How did Andy Ruiz Jr. do against Anthony Joshua?

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua have locked horns twice now. Their first encounter saw Ruiz pitting his three-fight win streak against Joshua's undefeated record.

He was widely perceived as the betting underdog, but when the two men squared off, Ruiz shocked the world by scoring a seventh-round TKO.

In doing so, he became the first boxer of Mexican descent to win a world heavyweight championship. Unfortunately, for him, their rematch took on a different complexion as Ruiz showed up much heavier, later admitting to have not taken the fight as seriously as he should have.

Joshua ultimately avenged his loss by outboxing his foe en route to a unanimous decision to recapture his titles.