"Can't possibly be worse than the status quo" - Fans debate whether Conor McGregor would make a good future president for Ireland

While Conor McGregor's tremendous exploits in MMA are second to none, the fiery Irishman has also made tremendous strides in other facets of life, including entrepreneurship. Now fans are debating whether 'The Notorious' could make it in politics.

McGregor has been in the news recently after Irish officials launched an investigation against him for allegedly inciting hate during the Dublin riots.

Earlier this Thursday, X user @CilComLFC expressed his desire to see the UFC star in the presidential chair. He wrote:

"✋ Hands up if you want to see Conor McGregor become the next President of Ireland. What do you say, @TheNotoriousMMA?"

Expand Tweet

Naturally, fight fans rallied to the comments section to note their opinions on whether the politician's cap would be a good fit on 'The Notorious.'

@MajerusDaniel opined:

"Well, he can't possibly be worse than the status quo."

@TexanDevilDog wrote:

"They need a Braveheart right now."

@jaye_mays noted his support, writing:

"This would be epic, honestly."

@Mnikiza7 chimed in with:

"The Irish king. I will vote for him."

In a hilarious response, @Free2Choose1776 wrote:

"No more Presidents Ireland needs a High King and Conor [i]s the man for the job!"

@Cass96017569 wrote:

"Not an Irish citizen and don’t know his qualifications but the man is definitely a badass!! I respect that."

@TheCGMM1776 had this to say:

"Only if anyone that challenges his winning the office agrees to a cage match. Yes."

@DarrenFarr1602 opined:

"Yes, I think Conor McGregor would make a great Irish leader."

Screenshot courtesy @CilComLFC on X

Conor McGregor accuses Irish officials of making him a "scapegoat"

According to reports, the Gardai are investigating Conor McGregor's social media posts for allegedly inciting hate during the Dublin riots.

However, the Irishman believes he is being made a scapegoat to divert attention from the anarchy that arose in the nation's capital as anti-immigrant protests raged in response to a stabbing incident involving children.

In a post on X, the former UFC two-division champion lashed out at Irish authorities, saying:

"Attempt to scapegoat me all you wish. If it makes you feel better, I will take it. The truth of the many failed policies of this government however, will never stop being the reason we have innocent children in hospital on life support after being stabbed by a deranged criminal, and whose current conditions are being hid from the public. Shame on [the] government and those harboring this and trying to avert from the causes of this. Shame!"

Expand Tweet