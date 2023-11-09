“Can’t wait to get back in there” - Jackie Buntan shows uncanny power in preparation for potential return to the Circle

Former ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan is raring to get back into action, as she posted a clip of her in training while mastering one of her techniques of cutting the angles against opponents.

The short video clip was posted on November 8, 2023, and was captioned by ONE Championship with:

"Jackie Buntan cuts the angles 👊 Who should the striking star take on next? @jackiebuntan"

Buntan also shared the clip on her Instagram Stories.

“Can’t wait to get back in there. @onechampionship,” wrote Buntan.

The 20-year-old American of Filipino descent made a name for herself under the world’s largest martial arts organization by winning her first three bouts against Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak (via unanimous decision in February 2021 at ONE: Fists of Fury), Ekaterina Vandaryeva (via majority decision in April 2021 at ONE on TNT IV), and Daniela Lopez (via unanimous decision in September 2021 at ONE: Empower).

These three consecutive triumphs also secured Buntan a shot for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title in April 2022 at ONE 156 against Smilla Sundell. Unfortunately, the height and reach advantage of the young Swedish phenom were too much for her, as she absorbed a tough unanimous decision defeat.

That first defeat under the promotion motivated her to get back in the world title picture, as she won her next two fights by securing a unanimous decision win against Amber Kitchen in December 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 5 and Diandra Martin in May 2023 via a first-round TKO finish.

The Boxing Works representative is currently teammates with reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion and former interim atomweight Muay Thai world champion Janet Todd, who are both under the tutelage of renowned coach Bryan Popejoy in Southern California.

Another win for the 26-year-old top contender could secure her a rematch with ‘The Hurricane’ in the foreseeable future. For now, Buntan is continuously working on improving her skills to ensure that she will be ready to accept another championship fight.