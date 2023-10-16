“Jackie went crazy there” - Jackie Buntan rips ‘Wondergirl’ apart in stellar ONE Championship debut

The 26-year old Muay Thai phenom Jackie Buntan has had a marvelous run in the world's premiere martial arts organization, ONE Championship. With her entire young pro career fought under the promotion's banner, Buntan has been nearly unstoppable.

Buntan had her ONE debut back in February 2021 at ONE: Fists of Fury against Thai prodigy Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak. It was quite the one-sided performance as the Filipino-American utilized her signature fast hands to dominate 'Wondergirl'.

ONE Championship posted a highlight video of the bout on Instagram:

"Relive Jackie Buntan’s incredible ONE debut against Wondergirl! 🤩 Does Buntan deserve another shot at ONE gold in 2023? @jackiebuntan"

Fans are reminiscing about Buntan's methodical dismantling of 'Wondergirl' in the comments section:

Buntan herself commented on the video with an emoji:

"🙌"

@beezus_h_christ_ commended Buntan's striking prowess with her hands that night:

"Her combinations and striking in general are fantastic! Well done!"

@mr_francisf attributed Buntan's greatness to her Filipino roots:

"🤙🏽All that Pinay smoke 🇵🇭 💨"

@casey_jones13 had a pretty accurate description of Jackie Buntan's performance that night:

"Jackie went crazy there, i remember this fight."

At the moment, no official bouts are linked to Jackie Buntan yet. She was briefly tied to a world title rematch with ONE strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14 a few weeks ago.

The Filipino-American striker, however, pulled out due to some personal and family reasons. She was then replaced by ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Helen Rodrigues. Sundell handily defeated Rodrigues via TKO inside three rounds.

As for Buntan, before getting linked to a rematch with Sundell, the Filipino-American knocked out Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 back in May. A rematch between the two warrior queens for the belt seems inevitable. Only time will tell.