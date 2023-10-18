“Love the flow” - Jackie Buntan’s smooth operation has fans in complete awe

Former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan has some of the fastest hands in the promotion. Fighting in a brutal sport that utilizes punches, elbows, knees, and kicks, the Filipino-American chose her lightning-quick fists as her weapons of choice.

It's not all speed for Jackie Buntan, however, as she also puts significant importance on other aspects of the striking realm as well.

In a recent video posted by ONE Championship on Instagram, we saw the Muay Thai phenom drilling some striking combinations with her teammate, ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd:

"Jackie Buntan FLOWS 🥊 What’s next for the Filipino-American? 👀 @jackiebuntan"

Fans are reacting in various ways in the comments section:

@sog_ivysteez is loving the flow of the combinations by Buntan:

"Love the flow"

@bebstazer commended the technique and speed of the Filipino-American:

"She's sharp & fast 🔥🔥🔥"

@peteyboyandcrew seconded it:

"Speedy striking"

@skruffz121 pointed out Jackie Buntan's jersey in the video. The Muay Thai striker was wearing an LA Galaxy jersey, given to her by her hometown's local women's football team:

"That jersey tho 🤌"

At the moment, no official fight has been to Buntan yet. She was, however, briefly tied to a world title rematch with ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14 last month.

As bad luck would have it, however, Buntan had to pull out due to personal reasons. She was then replaced by reigning ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Helen Rodrigues. Come fight night, Sundell handily dispatched Rodrigues via TKO inside three rounds.

As for Buntan, before getting inked for a rematch with Sundell, the Filipino-American striker knocked out Diandra Martin in the first round at ONE Fight Night 10 back in May.

A rematch between Buntan and Sundell for the belt seems bound to happen. Only time will tell.