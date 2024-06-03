“Can’t wait to see you in action” - Aung La N Sang, fans hyped for teenage star Adrian Lee’s looming ONE Championship debut at ONE 167

Adrian Lee is ready to carry on the famed legacy that his older siblings left on MMA. The youngest Lee sibling will face Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167 on Friday, US primetime, at Impact Arena.

Adrian has since arrived in Bangkok for the card's fight week festivities along with his father Ken and older brother Christian, the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion.

The brothers also shared a post on Instagram where Adrian recently finished his first training session for fight week.

"It's fight week 👊 #ONE167," wrote Adrian on Instagram.

Fighters and fans alike quickly hit up the comments section and expressed their excitement for the teenage phenom's impending ONE Championship debut.

Burmese legend Aung La N Sang, the former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion, and Kill Cliff FC head trainer Henri Hooft showed their love for the 18-year-old prodigy.

"Can't wait to see you in action @adrianleemma 👏👏👏," wrote Aung La.

"Let's go🔥," commented Hooft.

Fans also chimed in and showed their support for Adrian Lee:

"So excited! Cheering you on from home Phenom!!!"

"Looking hella sharp and top shape! Good luck man and come out injury-free."

Adrian is the fourth Lee sibling to join ONE Championship, and he plans to follow the path his older siblings set for him in the promotion.

Angela, the oldest of four, is the inaugural ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion and was the first of the siblings to join the promotion in May 2015.

Christian then joined Angela in the promotion in Dec. 2015, becoming a ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix champion, a four-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion, and a ONE welterweight MMA world champion.

Victoria then put up a perfect 3-0 promotional record before her untimely death in December 2022.

Adrian Lee vows to put on a showstopper against Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167

Adrian Lee is aware of the hype surrounding his debut, and he also knows he can live up to the pressure that has been placed on his shoulders. In an interview with ONE Championship, Adrian said he's ready to make his mark and prove to the world that he's made for the big leagues.

"You know, I hope to show them that the fighters in ONE are finishers. We go out to put on a show."

Adrian's ONE debut and the entire ONE 167 card are available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.