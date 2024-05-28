  • home icon
"Fighters in ONE are finishers" - Adrian Lee wants to prove he belongs by smashing Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167

By Ted Razon
Modified May 28, 2024 13:27 GMT
Adrian Lee (L) and Antonio Mammarella (R)
Adrian Lee (L) and Antonio Mammarella (R) [images via ONE Championship]

Teenage sensation Adrian Lee certainly knows about the insane finishing rate at ONE Championship events. As such, the promotional debutant wants to showcase his own killer instinct in his lightweight MMA showdown against Australia's Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

This coming July 7, the world's largest martial arts organization will return to Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, with a loaded 10-fight card filled with some of the best fighters across multiple combat sports.

Adrian Lee, the youngest warrior at the event, wants to make a lasting impression by getting the job done swiftly and devastatingly.

The 18-year-old Singaporean-American told ONE in an exclusive interview:

"You know, I hope to show them that the fighters in ONE are finishers. We go out to put on a show."
Apart from proving he belongs on the grand stage, Adrian Lee also has a lofty family name to live up to.

His world-champion siblings Angela and Christian Lee, after all, are renowned for their versatile skills and penchant for ending fights. Adrian's late sister Victoria was also cut from the same cloth, with three finishes in three victories.

Then again, Adrian has the potential to be the best of the brood, and we all can't wait to see how he fares at ONE 167.

Adrian Lee won't mess around against Antonio Mammarella

Despite his youth and inexperience in MMA, Adrian Lee is already thinking like a grizzled veteran.

In the same interview, the Prodigy Training Center representative shared his no-nonsense approach to his ONE and MMA debut:

"You know, we just go in there looking to make a statement. There's no use spending any more time there than you need to."

ONE 167 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

