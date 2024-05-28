Teenage phenom Adrian Lee "looking to make a statement" with decisive finish at ONE 167

18-year-old mixed martial art prodigy 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee can't wait to step inside the Circle for the first time in his ONE Championship debut, and the Singaporean-American star wants to make a huge statement with a finish.

Lee is a member of the famed Lee family of Hawaii, and will be looking to follow in the footsteps of his older siblings Angela and Christian.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lee talked about trying to keep the fight as short as possible, and putting together a quick knockout or submission for the fans.

The 18-year-old debutante said:

"You know, we just go in there looking to make a statement. There's no use spending any more time there than you need to."

Adrian Lee is set to make his pro-MMA and ONE Championship debut against Australia's Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime on Amazon Prime Video.

Adrian Lee getting help from Angela and Christian ahead of pro MMA debut: "I’m getting my advice from them"

He may already be well versed in the fight game, but when it comes to the other obligations that come with being a professional athlete of the highest order, Adrian Lee admits he still needs his older brother and sister to guide him through it all.

Angela Lee is the former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, while Christian Lee is the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion, so Adrian is learning from the absolute best.

The 18-year-old phenom told ONE Championship:

“For the interviews, I’m practicing with my family and I’m getting my advice from them too, so I’ll be ready.”