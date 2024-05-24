"I'm getting my advice from them" - Adrian Lee says his family prepared him for the ins and outs of a professional fighter's life

Adrian Lee has yet to make his professional mixed martial arts debut, but he already possesses the knowledge of a true veteran of the sport. The 18-year-old phenom, after all, comes from a family of MMA royalty, who guided him every step of the way.

This coming June 7, the youngest of the Lee brood will step foot inside the Circle at ONE 167 inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Lee will be squaring off against Antonio Mammarella in a three-round lightweight MMA contest live on US Primetime.

Speaking to ONE, the Singaporean-American star says he won't be blinded by the bright lights of the world's largest martial arts organization.

"For the interviews, I'm practicing with my family and I'm getting my advice from them too, so I'll be ready," he shared.

Adrian Lee has certainly handled his pre-fight interviews with eloquence, perhaps even doing better than his world champion siblings Angela and Adrian when they were the same age.

Now, the Prodigy Training Center affiliate wants to prove that he is indeed the heir apparent and the next big thing from the Lee household.

Catch Adrian Lee's first foray into the MMA sphere at ONE 167. The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Adrian Lee gunning for a quick night at the office at ONE 167

Apart from their well-rounded skills, another Lee family trademark is their 'strictly business' approach when it comes to fighting. Angela, Christian, and the late Victoria were all certified finishers. As soon as an opening comes, the Lee siblings are known to go for the jugular.

Seems like the youngest of the brood, Adrian, has inherited the same killer instinct. He told ONE:

"The ideal scenario would first off just be to finish as fast as possible in round one, either by TKO or submission. Whatever comes first."

Adrian Lee added:

"My main goal is just to get out there, win, and finish."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut II on Prime Video free of charge.