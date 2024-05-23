"Finish as fast as possible" - Teenage sensation Adrian Lee says he won't mess around in MMA debut 

Don't expect Adrian Lee to chase for style points in his highly anticipated MMA and ONE debut at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. Truly wise beyond his years, the 18-year-old prodigy simply wants to get things done as swiftly as possible.

Plus, Lee says he also wants to take minimal damage against Antonio Mammarella on June 7 inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Singaporean-American budding star told ONE in an exclusive interview:

"Of course, the ideal scenario would first off just be to finish as fast as possible in round one, either by TKO or submission. Whatever comes first."

Adrian Lee added:

"However, my main goal is just to get out there, win, and finish."

By the looks of it, Lee already inherited the no-nonsense mindset of his world champion siblings Angela and Christian.

A lot of eyes will certainly be on the youngest of the famed Lee brood, given the success of his family in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Lee certainly has the tools to end this fight quickly and decisively. Let's see if he can live up to the hype at ONE 167.

The full card will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Adrian Lee wants to fight as often as possible

A big reason why Adrian Lee wants to leave this fight unscathed is his desire to book more fights before the year ends.

The young gun wants to stay as active as possible, and he knows putting on impressive victories is the way to do it.

The Prodigy Training Center product told ONE:

"After this fight, I plan on being very active, hopefully getting in another one or two fights this year and a few fights next year."