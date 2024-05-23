"We've been practically focused on everything" - Adrian Lee has spared no effort for pro-MMA debut at ONE 167

Adrian Lee has not taken any shortcuts as he looks to get his ONE Championship campaign underway at ONE 167 on June 7. That evening, the youngest of the Lee siblings goes toe-to-toe with Antonio Mammarella in lightweight MMA action inside Bangkok's Impact Arena.

Primarily working alongside elder brother and two-division MMA world champion Christian, the 18-year-old says the main focus of his fight camp at the Prodigy Training Center in Hawaii has been on his all-around skill set.

In addition, Adrian Lee says his goal on fight night is to ensure he gets the job done in the quickest time possible.

He told ONE Championship:

"During this camp, we've been practically focused on everything, but the main thing we've been focused on is just how to get the job finished as soon as possible."

The Singaporean-American teenager knows exactly what level he must reach to attain a steady rise through the professional MMA ranks. Apart from Christian, his eldest sister, Angela, has also been to get him battle-ready at ONE 167.

With the right team and tactics, the Hawaiian athlete seems destined to make a statement when he makes the long walk into the Circle next month.

Adrian Lee reflects on the exact moment he decided to make a career out of martial arts

After seeing his older brother and sister, Christian and Angela, reach the very pinnacle of MMA under the ONE Championship banner, Adrian Lee is pumped to follow in their footsteps and carve a legacy of his own.

The teenager even admitted that he knew this life was destined for him from the time he was only 13 years old.

In the same interview, he added:

"I found that I had a true passion for it [MMA] once I started competing. I think at around 13 years old when I won Worlds was when If found out that I could really do this."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch the entire ONE 167 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

In the main event, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai defends his gold in a rematch against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.