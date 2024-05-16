Teenage prodigy Adrian Lee says he was destined to become an MMA fighter: “Ever since I learned how to walk”

18-year-old phenom Adrian Lee believes it's his destiny to step inside the ONE Championship cage and follow in the footsteps of his world champion siblings.

Lee is the younger brother of former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee and reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee.

The Lee family is ONE Championship royalty—a family of lifelong martial artists. Like all the Lee children, Adrian has been training on the mats since he was a toddler.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lee talked about his humble beginnings as a fighter.

The 18-year-old said:

"I've been on the mats ever since I learned how to walk. I think I started training around three years old."

Lee is set to make his professional mixed martial arts and ONE Championship debut early next month. The 18-year-old will lock horns with Australia's Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Adrian Lee not concerned about calling out future opponents: "I will take whoever they give me"

Adrian Lee is proving wise beyond his years, and says he is only focused on the task at hand, and that's beating opponent Antonio Mammarella.

When asked who he envisioned facing next in ONE Championship, Lee says he's only thinking of his upcoming fight.

He told EssentiallySports:

"I think that Antonio Mammarella is a great fighter, and I am currently only focused on him. For my next fight, I will take whoever they give me."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Adrian Lee's ONE debut.