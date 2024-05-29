“I've just been focused on my goals” - Adrian Lee on moving from amateur to professional MMA

Young MMA prodigy Adrian Lee is welcoming the biggest night of his career, as is slated to go head-to-head with Australia's Antonio Mammarella in his professional debut at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II,

Bringing all of his past experience from his amateur days, Lee stated that he's learned the biggest lessons of all during his time there and continues to focus on what's ahead.

The 18-year-old said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"You know, going through it all, I just learned that if you want to achieve the goals that you want to, you have got to stay focused. I've just been focused on my goals, so that's why I've stuck through it throughout the years."

Keeping a razor-sharp focus is not an easy thing. Still, the young prodigy has succeeded in racking up all of his accomplishments throughout the years of amateur days, and he will do everything in his power to mark a successful debut.

Lee will be welcoming fellow debutant Antonio Mammarella in what to be expected as a barnburner from Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7.

Adrian Lee eager to prove himself as a finisher in ONE 167

As the youngest warrior in ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II, Adrian Lee sure has lots to prove in his upcoming debut.

At the same time, this prodigal teen can't wait to create a lasting impressions with a fast, smooth finish against Antonio Mammarella – just like what his world-champion siblings, Angela and Christian, do best.

"You know, I hope to show them that the fighters in ONE are finishers. We go out to put on a show."

Going against all odds, which is nothing new for the 18-year-old Singaporean-American, Lee will want to show off his versatile skills without wasting much time in the Circle.

Needless to say, this fight will be a must-see spectacle when ONE 167 airs live on US primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

