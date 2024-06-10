"Can't wait to show people what I can do on the feet" - Kade Ruotolo vows to showcase his striking in next MMA outing

Kade Ruotolo promises to display his brand of striking when he returns for his second mixed martial arts contest on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion successfully transitioned to the all-encompassing discipline at ONE 167 this past Friday, June 7.

After years of waiting, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt made the most of his opportunity, displaying a bit of stand-up before using his bread and butter to wrap a rear-naked choke win over Blake Cooper at 3:20 of their lightweight clash.

Though impressed, the 21-year-old sees some flaws that will need fixing. To add to that, the ONE world champion hopes to acquire more dimensions to his game, particularly when he's taking control of the action on the feet.

Speaking at the ONE 167 post-event press conference, Kade Ruotolo offered:

"I've seen a lot of mistakes or just feeling like I did a lot of mistakes on the feet. But, at the same time, I just got that nervous energy, that nervous debut, and I can't wait to show people what I can do on the feet as well."

Watch the clip here:

Following his victory inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, the world-class grappling sensation pushed his overall slate on the global stage to a pristine 7-0.

It remains to be seen whether or not the California native can squeeze in another MMA appearance before his ONE 168: Denver clash against Mikey Musumeci on September 6.

But if he has it his way, you can be sure that the American grappling prodigy will love to make a quick turnaround to continue his MMA expedition before he returns to defend his lightweight submission grappling gold under the ONE banner.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE 167 card via replay for free.

Kade Ruotolo confident he'll tap Mikey Musumeci in Denver

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo remains sure that he'd continue to extend his winning ways in ONE Championship for his next world title defense against ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

Below is what Kade Ruotolo had to say to ONE Championship color commentator Mitch Chilson inside the Circle after his victorious pro-MMA bow:

"I'd be lying if I said I wouldn't think I'd get the submission. To be a hundred percent honest, I think I'm gonna get the sub in that one."

Click this link to purchase your tickets for ONE 168: Denver, which emanates live in U.S. primetime from the Ball Arena on September 6.