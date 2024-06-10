"I'm gonna get the sub in that one" - Kade Ruotolo confident he'll tap out Mikey Musumeci at ONE 168: Denver

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo has made it two highlight-reel wins in 2024, and he will have his eyes locked on another exquisite finish when he returns at ONE 168: Denver.

The Atos representative puts his gold on the line against ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, which will be part of the promotion's stacked on-ground return to North America on Friday, September 6.

Shortly after his victorious MMA debut at ONE 167 this past weekend, the California native took to the mic to share his thoughts on his impending superfight against 'Darth Rigatoni.'

Kade Ruotolo told ONE Championship color commentator Mitch Chilson:

"Yeah, that's wild! I know a lot of people are psyched up for that, for sure. I'd be lying if I said I wouldn't think I'd get the submission. To be a hundred percent honest, I think I'm gonna get the sub in that one."

Alongside their all-champion showdown, four more electrifying bouts will unfold inside Denver's Ball Arena in early September.

Topping the bill will be a ONE women's strawweight MMA world championship clash between defending champion Xiong Jing Nan and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex.

Before those two duke it out, Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 meet for the second time with the former's bantamweight Muay Thai crown on the line.

Still in 'The Art of Eight Limbs,' a pair of veterans in the discipline go toe-to-toe as Liam Harrison and Seksan Or Kwanmuang collide in a 140-pound catchweight duel.

In addition, Alyse Anderson and Victoria Souza cross paths in an atomweight MMA fixture.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver can be purchased here.

Kade Ruotolo and Mikey Musumeci maintain their winning ways at ONE 167

It was business as usual for two of the planet's finest submission grappling artists at ONE 167 this past Friday, June 7.

Kade Ruotolo eased his way to a first-round finish over Blake Cooper in his MMA debut inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. After a brief spell on the feet, the 21-year-old megastar wrapped up his tie with a rear-naked choke at the 3:20 mark of the contest.

Meanwhile, Mikey Musumeci aced his rematch against Gabriel Sousa with relative ease, forcing the Brazilian debutant to tap to a menacing calf-slicer at 3:07 of their single-round duel.

North American fans with an active subscription can catch the entire ONE 167 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.