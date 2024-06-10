“It’s not about putting on weight” - Mikey Musumeci says strength a key factor against Kade Ruotolo in upcoming match

Mikey Musumeci marked a stellar performance by submitting his old foe and tormentor Gabriel Sousa in their highly anticipated match at ONE 167. Now, the American superstar is not pulling his brakes.

The undisputed flyweight submission grappling king Musumeci moved up to bantamweight to face Sousa. He is now gearing up to challenge for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship against Kade Ruotolo at ONE 168: Denver.

Trending

And for 'Darth Rigatoni', the task at hand is not just about bulking up and doing business as usual, since he strives for perfection in terms of strength, power, and stamina.

Speaking at the ONE 167 post-event press conference, the submission grappling superstar explained:

"Yeah, for me it’s not about putting on weight, it’s about just feeling as strong as I could be, right?"

He added:

"I’m afraid if I get too heavy, I’ll lose cardio and gas out in the first minute especially because Kade has like the best cardio. So, one minute I’ll be like 'Huh huh' (imitates heavy breathing) and then I’m screwed."

Ruotolo also marked a historical feat on the same card, as he strapped on the four-ounce gloves for a submission victory in his MMA debut against fellow countryman Blake Cooper.

Mikey Musumeci finally steps into the "dark side" at ONE 167

The nickname 'Darth Rigatoni' fits Mikey Musumeci perfectly as he unleashed his inner Sith Lord to subdue his former tormentor Gabriel Sousa in a submission grappling showdown at ONE 167.

Musumeci secured a calf slicer submission finish over Sousa in their bantamweight tilt before displaying his dark side to the audience at the sold-out Impact Arena, with his post-match promo sweeping over the audience.

Unlike his usual laidback and fun loving self, Musumeci burst into the perceived disrespect he had endured from Sousa after losing their first bout outside ONE back in 2021.

And after toning down, he said in an Instagram post:

"My brother @ftcclv for training and helping me every day. @kennedy_jiujitsu as well and everyone that has helped me in my life. God bless everyone. How do you guys like rebel Mikey? 💀🤣🤪🔪