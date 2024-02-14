Canadian MMA star passes away, UFC middleweight livestreams their arrest, Henry Cejudo admits 'firing' his coach was a prank: MMA News Roundup

A Canadian MMA star has tragically passed away, a UFC middleweight livestreamed his arrest and Henry Cejudo admits firing his coach was a prank.

Find out more details in today's (Feb. 14) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Canadian MMA star Ashley Nichols tragically passes away just weeks out from scheduled fight

The Canadian MMA scene is currently in mourning after it was reported that rising mixed martial artist and Muay Thai fighter Ashley Nichols has passed away.

The Cambridge, Ontario native had been scheduled to compete on March 9 at PAWFC, a women's only MMA promotion.

Expand Tweet

At the time of her death, Nichols had been in a fine vein of form and was boasting a three-fight winning streak as she looked to impress the bigger promotions around the globe.

Whilst there are currently no details about her cause of death, messages of support and respect have been pouring in on social media to her family during this incredibly difficult time.

#2. UFC middleweight wrestled to the ground by police while livestreaming his arrest

UFC middleweight Sedriques Dumas recently found himself in hot water with the law.

Dumas, who went live on his phone during the altercation, claimed he had not been disrupting the peace and was just walking through the streets before being approached by two officers.

The officers had been trying to get to the bottom of a reported incident involving the MMA fighter after they had received a phone call from a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend.

After a conversation between Dumas and the officers, he was then tackled to the ground by other officers who had arrived on the scene and arrested him.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

#1. Henry Cejudo admits firing coach Eric Albarracin on camera was a prank

Henry Cejudo has come under fire after his attempt to prank Eric Albarracin fell flat.

As 'Triple C' prepares to make his return once again this weekend when he faces Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298, he appeared on the latest episode of UFC Countdown on YouTube.

In the video, Cejudo appeared to fire his long-time friend and coach Eric Albarracin. He claimed he was getting rid of specific coaches for this camp, which included Albarracin.

Watch the clip here (39:40):

Soon after the video was released, however, Cejudo then took to Instagram to confirm it was in fact a joke. Albarracin will instead be in his corner, like he has always been, for his fight on the weekend. He captioned the post:

"GOT’EM 🫵🏻 JORDAN/ JACKSON BRADY/ BELICHICK CEJUDO/ ALBARRACIN We started this together, we’ll finish it together. 👊🏻 THE KING OF CRINGE IS BACK 👑"

Check out the post here: