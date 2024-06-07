"Cancel the fight," "I can’t wait to watch it" - Fans react to new date set for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

The heavyweight boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has been rescheduled to a new date. The upcoming event, originally set for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, was postponed last week due to medical issues affecting the boxing legend.

As per a recent announcement from Netflix, the Paul vs. Tyson fight has been rescheduled for Nov. 15 at the same venue. Additionally, the much-awaited rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for the Irishwoman's undisputed super lightweight championship has also been moved to the same date and will serve as the co-main event.

The Paul vs. Tyson fight will be streamed live on Netflix and sanctioned as a professional bout, with the results impacting their official records. The match is set for eight two-minute rounds.

Previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new date of Nov. 15. Those unable to attend the rescheduled event can request a refund at their original point of purchase until July 8.

The announcement of the revised date for the Paul vs. Tyson showdown sparked a diverse range of reactions from fans. While some enthusiastically anticipated the event, others voiced concerns, particularly regarding the declining health of 'Iron Mike'.

"I can’t wait to watch it."

"Cancel the fight."

"Hype is gone. Just fighting an even older man now with health issues."

The combat sports community has voiced concerns regarding the age gap of 31 years between Tyson and Paul, marking the largest age difference in the history of professional boxing.

When did Jake Paul and Mike Tyson last compete?

Jake Paul is fresh off a first-round TKO victory against Ryan Bourland in March. 'The Problem Child' has previously defeated former UFC fighters such as Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz. He currently holds a professional record of 9-1, with his only loss coming against Tommy Fury via a split decision in February 2023.

Meanwhile, Mike Tyson has been absent from professional boxing since his retirement after losing to Kevin McBride in June 2005. However, 'Iron Mike' has diligently maintained a rigorous training regimen for numerous years.

In November 2020, Tyson returned to the squared circle for an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr., which ended in a draw. He currently holds a professional record of 50-6.

