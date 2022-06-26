Canceled Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy fight reportedly to be rebooked on UFC Long Island card

Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy has been officially removed from the UFC 276 fight card. The pair were supposed to lock horns in a crucial women's flyweight main card scrap at the pay-per-view event scheduled for July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, Murphy has reportedly pulled out of the fight due to undisclosed reasons.

It appears that the fight might be rebooked and could take place at UFC Long Island on July 16. According to ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi, Tate is unlikely to fight at UFC 276 anymore and will probably face Murphy later next month.

"Sources said Tate is very unlikely to fight next week in Vegas. Most likely scenario is Tate vs. Murphy being rebooked for later in July. The Long Island card is the frontrunner, per sources," Raimondi wrote on Twitter.

Miesha Tate could earn title shot by beating Lauren Murphy

Despite losing her last fight inside the octagon, Tate could be in for a title shot if she manages to win her next fight. The veteran fighter returned to the octagon last year after a lengthy hiatus of five years. On her octagon return, 'Cupcake' picked up a TKO victory against Marion Reneau.

In her next fight, however, the 35-year-old succumbed to a disappointing decision loss against Ketlen Vieira. Thanks to her popularity, Tate can still earn herself a title shot with another win. Reigning women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko said she wants to defend the title against Miesha Tate if she beats Murphy.

Following her latest title defense against Taila Santos at UFC 275, Shevchenko said:

"[The] upcoming fight [between] Miesha Tate and Lauren Murphy at 125 is going to be an amazing, interesting fight and if Miesha could get a victory but she has very strong opponent Lauren Murphy so this is going to be...It's a kind of like main event pay-per-view by the end of the year, it's going to be good."

