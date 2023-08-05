Candace Owens to release video on ‘American woman’ behind Andrew Tate’s arrest in human trafficking case

Conservative political commentator Candace Owens is set to release a video discussing the alleged involvement of an American woman in Andrew Tate's arrest related to a human trafficking case.

The former kickboxer and his younger brother Tristan faced serious charges of r*pe, human trafficking, and running a criminal organization to exploit vulnerable women. They spent three months in a Romanian prison before being released and put under house arrest in March.

Candace Owens recently took to Twitter to announce an upcoming video with a series of tweets about the societal bias against men and the presumption of guilt in cases involving allegations against them:

"In a few hours, I will be dropping an explosive video regarding the Andrew Tate case. What I will preface this with is a fact: We live in a modern society that has fostered a fundamental hatred for men and it is much easier to hate men that come from a checkered past and who have said and done things that we deem to be immoral."

Check out Owen's tweets below:

Candace Owens @RealCandaceO 🧵In a few hours, I will be dropping an explosive video regarding the



What I will preface this with is a fact:

We live in a modern society that has fostered a fundamental hatred for men and it is much easier to hate men that come from a checkered past and… 🧵In a few hours, I will be dropping an explosive video regarding the #AndrewTate case.What I will preface this with is a fact:We live in a modern society that has fostered a fundamental hatred for men and it is much easier to hate men that come from a checkered past and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Candace Owens @RealCandaceO



Since the era of But objective immorality, whether past or present does not make somebody guilty of a crime.Since the era of #metoo , it has become customary for women to be immediately believed and subsequently afforded protection by the media. While men who face allegations have every area of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

She criticized the media for being quick to believe women's allegations without subjecting them to the same scrutiny as men. Owens highlights the case of Tristan and Andrew Tate, suggesting that the allegations against them are baseless and that there is more to the story involving an American woman and other alleged victims:

Candace Owens @RealCandaceO @Cobratate Of course, these utterly baseless attacks against me only worked to further my interest in his case. And when I dug further, I was shocked at what I discovered…

Candace Owens @RealCandaceO @Cobratate Given the noise of social media, many are unaware, but Andrew and Tristan Tate’s current case in Romania began after a young American woman from the Palm Beach area booked herself a business class, one-way ticket to Romania using Tristan’s credit card. Just six days later (and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

She continued:

"But who is this American woman? How did she meet the Tate brothers? Who are the 3 other alleged victims named in Andrew’s case and what do they have to say about it?"

Candace Owens @RealCandaceO But who is this American woman? How did she meet the Tate brothers? Who are the 3 other alleged victims named in Andrew’s case and what do they have to say about it? If you do not know these answers and yet have assisted the media in its character assassination of the Tate… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Candace Owens @RealCandaceO And I believe you too will be stunned by the facts…

Andrew Tate encourages young men to seek success

Andrew Tate is a controversial figure, with some viewing him as a supervillain due to his misogynistic views, social media bans, and legal issues. However, a select few see him as a champion of hope, offering words of wisdom to young men.

In a recent tweet, 'Cobra' encouraged his followers to take control of their lives and pursue success:

"Where did all the superheroes go? The men who lived hard lives. The men who grew up on the streets learned to navigate them to the best of their ability... The men who had found God and joined the forces of good... To all the young men reading this. Why don't you work to fill the void? Become the epitome of Honor, Strength, and Discipline for future generations. Become great despite all the odds. I did. So why not you? Get to work. Take ACTION NOW."

Check out Tate's tweet below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



The men who lived hard lives.



The men who grew up on the streets learned to navigate them to the best of their ability.



The men who had attempts on their lives.



The men who had found God and joined the forces of good.



The men who fight… Where did all the superheroes go?The men who lived hard lives.The men who grew up on the streets learned to navigate them to the best of their ability.The men who had attempts on their lives.The men who had found God and joined the forces of good.The men who fight… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…