Canelo Alvarez brutally shuts down ‘crazy’ Teddy Atlas for denying his claim to fame as the “greatest Mexican fighter of all time”

Canelo Alvarez is scheduled to put his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against Jermell Charlo in a historic four-belt vs. four-belt showdown, which is set to take place on September 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old Mexican is widely regarded as one of the top boxers of recent years and is on the verge of a historic achievement. If he clinches a victory on Saturday night, Alvarez will become the first boxer ever to secure the undisputed title three times in his career.

However, Canelo Alvarez's almost flawless record and impressive fighting resume failed to earn the admiration of renowned boxing coach Teddy Atlas. Earlier this year, Atlas expressed a viewpoint that might not sit well with many of the Mexican champion's fans.

During a previous episode of his podcast in May, the 67-year-old trainer contended that Alvarez is an "overrated boxer" and should not be ranked among the "greatest Mexican fighters of all time," a list that includes Julio Cesar Chavez, Erik Morales, and Marco Antonio Barrera.

In a recent media interview, Canelo Alvarez was inquired about his response to Atlas' refusal to regard him as the top Mexican boxer. Alvarez laughed off and condemned Atlas for his remarks:

"Fu**ing crazy, that guy. And do you think he knows boxing? F**k!"

Check out Alvarez's comment below (from 0:46):

Teddy Atlas predicts Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Teddy Atlas foresees a closely fought and potentially heated contest in the upcoming bout between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo.

During a recent episode of The Fight With Teddy Atlas, the seasoned coach and analyst shared his perspectives on the match. Atlas noted that there's a good possibility that Canelo might achieve a win by stoppage, although he remains unsure if the fight will unfold precisely as he envisions:

"I think it’ll wind up going to the scorecards. Canelo is a pretty good puncher, could he catch him and knock him out? Yeah, that’s always a possibility. But that aside, I’m going to say it’ll be a tight fight that goes the distance. It could maybe be a fight where Canelo needs his 'friends.' Anyone who says he doesn’t have friends in this business, you’re naive. If he needs that protection, he’ll probably get it in a close fight. It’ll go his way."

Check out Atlas' comments below (from 1:40:00):