Jermell Charlo releases final statement prior to historic Canelo Alvarez bout

Ahead of Jermell Charlo vs. Canelo Alvarez, 'Iron Man' has released a final statement.

Later tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada, the two champions will clash. They will headline a Showtime pay-per-view event, in a historic bout. Alvarez vs. Charlo will be the first boxing match ever, where two undisputed male champions fight.

Furthermore, the historic contest has also had the added element of Terence Crawford. 'Bud' is arguably the greatest pound-for-pound boxer alive today, and has stated that he wants the winner of tonight's bout. Obviously, he would have to defeat Errol Spence Jr. in a potential rematch first.

Nonetheless, Jermell Charlo vs. Canelo Alvarez is viewed as one of the biggest fights of the year, and for good reason. The ceremonial weigh-ins went down last night, with both men being respectful, as the time for talking is now done.

For his part, 'Iron Man' released a final statement prior to the bout to social media. On Instagram, Charlo added a post captioned that he was doing this bout "for the culture", and that he was doing this for the people.

See Charlo's final statement to social media below:

Out The Mud. For The Culture. This For The People. #Lions0nly 👊🏾

Jermell Charlo vs. Canelo Alvarez: What time does the fight start?

All the details for Jermell Charlo vs. Canelo Alvarez can be found below.

The two are currently set to headline a Showtime pay-per-view offering tonight from Las Vegas. While obviously, the main event has the most fans' attention, the undercard has other interesting matchups.

For example, prospect Jesus Ramos will return on the undercard to face Erickson Lubin. Furthermore, former champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios will clash in a crossroads fight for both men.

Nonetheless, fans in America can expect to pay $84.99 on Showtime pay-per-view. For those in the U.K. and in Ireland, the fight will stream on DAZN for free. Although, it will require a monthly, or yearly subscription to view the bout on the streaming service.

In terms of the event timing, fans can expect the action to get going around 2 AM BST. For fans over in the United States, that would be 9 PM ET, which would be the same time in Canada. However, the main event won't start until later in the night.

Fans can expect Jermell Charlo vs. Canelo Alvarez ringwalks to take place around 4 PM BST. That would be 11 PM ET over in the States and Canada, but it's worth noting that the main event can be slightly postponed due to the length of the undercard.