Former trainer Teddy Atlas says Mike Tyson lost all the 'real' fights of his career - "He failed all five times"

Teddy Atlas, a former trainer of Mike Tyson, believes the sporting icon failed each time that he was tested during his boxing career.

Tyson is one of the biggest sports stars in the world, thanks to his stunning career as a professional boxer. The 57-year-old retired back in 2005 with 58 professional fights under his belt, which includes 44 knockouts.

'Iron Mike' is also best remembered for his title run during the 1980's which saw him become the youngest ever heavyweight boxing champion of the world at just 20 years old.

Mike Tyson called time on his career following a loss to journeyman boxer Kevin McBride, who handed him the sixth loss of his career. This meant the only men to defeat him were McBride, Buster Douglas, Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis and Danny Williams.

During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Teddy Atlas discussed Tyson's career. The legendary coach opted not to praise the 57-year-old, and instead claimed that all the losses on Tyson's record were the only real tests of his career - which he failed.

He said:

"His physical ability was so overwhelming, his talent was so superior that the other stuff never got tested...Five times, whatever the real record is, five times there was resistance. Five times it became a real fight, five times there was something to overcome, and he failed all five times. He was only in five fights in his life, and he’s 0 in 5.” [H/t The Sun]

Mike Tyson names boxer that reminds him of himself

Mike Tyson recently weighed in on Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia's epic bout back in April. The pair put on a show for fans which saw Davis get the KO victory in the seventh round after a back-and-forth contest.

Fans compared Davis' performance to those of Tyson's during his reign as the heavyweight champ. Responding to the comparisons, 'Iron Mike' was full of praise for 'Tank', but revealed there's another boxer that reminds him of himself.

In the interview with The Ring, Tyson said:

“I love a lot of today’s fighters, guys like 'Tank' Davis. But I don’t know if anyone is close to me today. If I had to say someone is closest to me, I would say Isaac Cruz. He’s short and stubby for his weight class, like I was, and he comes at you. People might think I would say Tank, but Tank reminds me a whole lot of Aaron ‘The Hawk’ Pryor. I mean that as a big compliment."

