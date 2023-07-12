A current boxer reminds Mike Tyson of himself, but it's not Gervonta Davis 

Mike Tyson doesn't agree that Gervonta Davis is the boxer most like himself today.

'Tank' is one of the faces of boxing, last facing Ryan Garcia in April. The clash between the two young stars was expected to be one of the biggest boxing matches in years, and it lived up to the hype. Ultimately, Davis dominated, scoring a knockout win.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports The Gervonta Davis punch that stopped Ryan Garcia The Gervonta Davis punch that stopped Ryan Garcia 😳 https://t.co/CqTZNzoFf1

Following the victory, 'Iron Mike' was full of praise for the lightweight champion. Tyson opined that Davis is the face of the sport, and later stated that he's currently the bad boy of boxing. Many have compared the two, as they're hard hitters with a distinct style.

However, Mike Tyson doesn't exactly agree. In a recent interview with The Ring, the heavyweight rejected the notion that Gervonta Davis is the boxer most like him today. Instead, he named one of his opponents, Isaac Cruz.

'Pitbull' stepped in on short notice, fighting to a competitive decision loss to Davis last year. In the interview with The Ring, Tyson praised both, stating:

“I love a lot of today’s fighters, guys like Tank Davis. But I don’t know if anyone is close to me today. If I had to say someone is closest to me, I would say Isaac Cruz. He’s short and stubby for his weight class, like I was, and he comes at you. People might think I would say Tank, but Tank reminds me a whole lot of Aaron ‘The Hawk’ Pryor. I mean that as a big compliment."

Mike Tyson reveals plans to attend high-profile boxing match

Mike Tyson plans to attend Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. later this month.

For years, 'Iron Mike' kept his distance from the sport of boxing. Only occasionally showing up at events, since 2020, Tyson has become a key figure back in the sport, but as a fan.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @ShowtimeBoxing] Mike Tyson enjoying the love from the crowd at the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia weigh-in… Mike Tyson enjoying the love from the crowd at the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia weigh-in…[🎥 @ShowtimeBoxing] https://t.co/cMBzohcyqq

Earlier this year, the former heavyweight champion attended Gervonta Davis' win over Ryan Garcia. Tyson even attended the weigh-ins, getting a massive roar from the crowd. Nonetheless, in the interview with The Ring, he discussed this year of boxing.

There, he opined that 2023 has been, and will continue to be a great year for the sport. In the interview, he also revealed his plans to attend the welterweight clash between 'Bud' and 'The Truth'. He stated:

“This has been a great year of boxing, and we’re seeing the best fighting the best, like Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. fighting, which I hope to be ringside for."

Poll : 0 votes