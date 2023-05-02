Mike Tyson believes there's a "great possibility" that Gervonta Davis retires undefeated

Ahead of Gervonta Davis' next fight, Mike Tyson believes 'Tank' has a good shot at never tasting defeat.

The WBA (Regular) lightweight champion returned to the boxing ring last month on Showtime pay-per-view. There, Davis finally faced his longtime rival, Ryan Garcia. 'KingRy' and the lightweight titleholder even bet their purses on the matchup, showing their intensity heading into fight night.

In the end, the two didn't wind up betting their purses, which was a good thing for Garcia. In the pay-per-view main event, Davis dominated. The lightweight champion scored an early knockdown in round two and closed the show in the seventh with a body shot.

Following the win, Gervonta Davis was asked if he was the face of boxing. The moment was shades of when his longtime mentor, Floyd Mayweather, named him as such years prior. The lightweight responded in a positive manner, and given the event's success, it's hard to argue.

However, while he's also the face of the sport, Mike Tyson doesn't believe anyone will be beating 'Tank' anytime soon either. 'Iron Mike' discussed the subject in a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Bits. There, he opined:

“There's a great possibility that [he does retire undefeated], but then we've got Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson - those guys are very good. Those are the only two guys that are possibly a threat to him.”

See his comments in the interview below:

Gervonta Davis next fight: Who will 'Tank' face next?

Gervonta Davis' next fight has multiple opponents on the table.

Just to get it out of the way, a potential rematch with Ryan Garcia is on the table. 'KingRy' stated his intention to move to the super lightweight division, seemingly taking a rematch out of the equation.

However, given the record-breaking pay-per-view numbers, just about anything is possible. Furthermore, while Oscar De La Hoya didn't show much interest in a rematch on fight night, 'The Golden Boy' has said the fight could happen down the line.

Nonetheless, the most likely next opponent for Gervonta Davis is either Devin Haney or Vasiliy Lomachenko. The two lightweight stars are set to face off on ESPN pay-per-view later this month, with 'The Dream' having already shown interest in facing 'Tank'.

Ultimately, while that is most likely the next fight for the lightweight star, it's still boxing. It took years to make Davis vs. Garcia, so hoping for a lightweight unification bout with Haney or 'Loma' might be a lot to ask next.

