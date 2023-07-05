Who is the current bad boy of boxing? Mike Tyson gives his take

Mike Tyson has named Gervonta Davis as the bad boy of boxing.

'Tank' has been out of the ring since his clash with Ryan Garcia in April. There, he scored a knockout win over 'KingRy', the biggest victory of his career. Following the fight, pay-per-view estimates came in at 1.2 million buys, showing that he's one of the biggest stars in the sport.

For weeks following the fight, many praised the lightweight champion as the biggest star of the sport. Sadly, Davis, who has dealt with many legal troubles in his career, broke the terms of his probation. As a result, he's currently sitting in a jail cell on a 90-day sentence.

Mike Tyson believes Gervonta Davis could one day be the face of boxing. However, the heavyweight believes that 'Tank' is already the bad boy of the sport. That tag was commonly thrown around about 'Iron Mike' in the 90s as well, as he was in as many fights outside the ring as he was in it.

In a recent edition of his Hotboxin' podcast, the heavyweight legend stated:

“Gervonta Davis – he’s the bad boy [of boxing]. He’s a monster. And his boxing skills are better than he’s being given credit for.”

Mike Tyson praises Tyson Fury as greatest boxer alive

While Mike Tyson believes Gervonta Davis is the bad boy of boxing, he believes Tyson Fury is the best boxer alive.

'The Gypsy King' is attempting to book his return to the ring as of now. Fury has been out of action since a December trilogy win over Derek Chisora. Since then, the WBC heavyweight champion has attempted to book a fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Sadly, an April clash went up in flames due to financial demands, as did a December proposed date. Since then, Fury has been slammed by many, including Jake Paul, for holding up the division.

That being said, Mike Tyson still believes the Brit is the best boxer alive. In a recent interview with Boxing News, 'Iron Mike' remarked that Muhammad Ali inspired him to be the greatest. Later, he inspired Tyson Fury to do the same, being named after the heavyweight icon.

In the interview, Tyson stated:

“It’s like he’s called Tyson Fury and now he’s the greatest fighter in the world now. How does that happen? You don’t even have to know a guy and yet you’re somewhere because of him.”

