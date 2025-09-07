Canelo Alvarez drops $3.8 million on luxury watches, fans react: "How much is he getting paid to fight Crawford?"

Canelo Alvarez recently spent $3.8 million on luxury watches in the build-up to his fight with Terence Crawford. The undisputed super middleweight champion was filmed selecting watch pieces worth hundreds of thousands before settling on a $1.4 million piece to add to his collection.Check out the X post below:The purchase came during the filming of a pre-fight documentary ahead of the Sept. 13 contest in Las Vegas. Alvarez, who will headline Netflix’s third major boxing event, is projected to earn as much as $75 million on the night. The fight is part of his four-bout agreement with Riyadh Season, which guarantees him two more fights after the Crawford clash.The scale of the spending drew attention across social media. Many questioned the size of his payday for this bout, with one fan questioning:&quot;Levels! How much is he getting paid to fight Crawford, [though]?&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;That’s insane money. Seems like the same behaviour that caused Tyson to lose all his money.&quot;&quot;To him, it’s equivalent to $1700 for someone making $50k a year.&quot;&quot;He’s close to being a billionaire, so yeah, it’s nothing for him.&quot;&quot;Bro just spent my entire family tree’s net worth on telling the time.&quot;&quot;He’s doing the [Floyd] Mayweather marketing show. He’s copied a lot from him along the way.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Canelo Alvarez's expensive purchase. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]Terence Crawford’s training partner backs his power against Canelo AlvarezSteven Nelson believes Terence Crawford’s move to 168 pounds will be less of a shock than many expect. The longtime friend and sparring partner of Crawford has seen him handle super middleweights and even heavier fighters in training for years.Nelson, a super middleweight himself, insists Crawford’s power and aggression will pose problems for Canelo Alvarez. Speaking in a recent interview with Ring Magazine, Nelson said:&quot;I’m a bigger guy, and we’ve sparred countless rounds, and I’ve seen him in there with so many people, including Lester [Martinez] and everybody, and that’s never gonna be a factor. It’s not gonna be a problem. Bud has always been a heavier guy, but he’s always had to go down, hold his weight. He’s never had a chance to grow.”