A recent meeting between UFC star Conor McGregor and renowned sports promoter Eddie Hearn at Dublin's Black Forge Inn has sent shockwaves through the combat sports world.

During their conversation, in a surprising twist, McGregor revealed his desire to enter the boxing ring against none other than the formidable Canelo Alvarez. The news of McGregor's potential crossover to boxing and his specific target of facing Alvarez has generated significant buzz. However, it seems that Alvarez has responded to McGregor's call-out with a cryptic and dismissive statement.

Responding to McGregor's call-out, Canelo Alvarez issued a response that only fueled the anticipation surrounding a potential bout:

"I'd beat him with one hand."

Check out Alvarez's response below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Canelo Alvarez on Conor McGregor calling him out: "I'd beat him with one hand." Canelo Alvarez on Conor McGregor calling him out: "I'd beat him with one hand."

The possibility of a matchup between McGregor and Alvarez, two globally recognized and accomplished fighters, has captivated the imagination of fight enthusiasts. While McGregor has already ventured into the boxing realm with a high-profile match against Floyd Mayweather, a showdown with Alvarez presents a fresh and tantalizing challenge.

Only time will tell if this cryptic exchange between the two combat sports stars will materialize into an actual boxing match. For now, fans are left eagerly awaiting any further developments and dreaming of the potential fireworks that could transpire if McGregor and Alvarez were to share the ring.

USADA confirms Conor McGregor's return to the testing pool

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has made an official announcement regarding Conor McGregor's imminent return to the anti-doping testing pool. This development comes amidst the complexities surrounding McGregor's situation.

Responding to McGregor's announcement, USADA released a statement that affirms his intentions and outlines the necessary procedures:

"We have recently been in direct contact with Conor McGregor, and as he confirmed today in the media, we expect to receive his paperwork regarding his retirement status and his decision to re-enter the USADA testing pool. As per the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, when athletes come out of retirement, they are subject to testing for a minimum period of six months."

The statement continues:

"During this time, McGregor must provide at least two negative samples before he is granted permission to compete. The purpose of this rule is to ensure that all athletes who are no longer under the testing pool undergo a comprehensive testing regimen over a reasonable duration to maintain a level playing field for everyone."

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Statement via USADA regarding Conor McGregor's comments earlier today: Statement via USADA regarding Conor McGregor's comments earlier today: https://t.co/MBokE7dEQ5

Poll : 0 votes