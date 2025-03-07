Canelo Alvarez makes his feelings known about a light heavyweight return, names potential opponent: "It makes sense"

Canelo Alvarez is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Edgar Berlanga in his recent outing in the squared circle in September last year. He has hinted at a return to the light heavyweight division while naming his potential opponent for the showdown.

Alvarez retained his WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and The Ring magazine super middleweight titles against Berlanga. He competed in the light heavyweight division against Dmitry Bivol in 2022 for the WBA (Super) light heavyweight championship. Unfortunately, the Mexican lost the fight via unanimous decision.

In a conversation with Ring magazine, Alvarez expressed his openness to rematching Bivol in a light heavyweight boxing match.

"Why wouldn't it be? If the fight makes sense. That too, I'd love that, it makes sense."

Watch Canelo Alvarez's comments below:

KSI went off on Jake Paul after failed fight negotiations with Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez were speculated to fight in a boxing contest for some time. Paul was coming off a unanimous decision victory over the boxing icon Mike Tyson in November last year.

He is often criticized for his choice of opponents who are mostly retired fighters. However, after beating Tyson, Paul called out the Mexican boxing superstar Alvarez for a fight. The negotiations to formalize the bout between the pair didn't go far, as Alvarez chose to stick to the traditional boxing scene.

The 34-year-old kept a window open for a Paul showdown after retiring from professional boxing.

On The Ariel Helwani Show, KSI launched a scathing attack on 'The Problem Child' for his failed fight against Alvarez.

"He was trying to fight Canelo. He was full focussed on Canelo, he was there 100% thinking 'yeah I'm fighting Canelo, this is my big trump card and I've done it, I've won, I can't wait to announce this' and then what, no Canelo, no fight. Now, where you at? what are you gonna do brother."

Watch KSI's comments on Jake Paul's failed fight with Canelo Alvarez below (13:25):

