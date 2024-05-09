Canelo Alvarez has restated his intention to fight David Benavidez next - "If he wants me to fight him it's $200million"

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez recently reiterated his position on a potential fight against David Benavidez. The Mexican boxer has restated his demand of a whopping $200 million dollar amount in order to lock horns against Benavidez.

Journalist Michael Benson shared a quote by Alvarez on social media where the 33-year-old gave his reasoning for the price demand. Alvarez shared that on fight night, 'The Mexican Monster' would likely weigh 25 to 30 pounds more than him and thus, he would like to be fairly compensated for the fight.

According to Benson, Alvarez said:

"The only thing I see is that Benavidez is 25 pounds or 30 pounds heavier than me on the day of the fight. I have no problem with that, but if he wants me to fight him, its $200 million."

Check out Michael Benson's tweet containing Canelo Alvarez's quote below:

Expand Tweet

Alvarez was recently seen in action on May 4 when he went up against Jaime Munguia in a super-middleweight clash. The event was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Cinnamon' outclassed his opponent for the majority of the fight which went the 12-round distance. In the end, the Mexican boxer got his hand raised via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the bout 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112 in favor of the 33-year-old.

Benavidez, on the other hand, took on Demetrius Andrade in his last outing in November 2023. The fight took place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and ended with a sixth-round stoppage victory for 'The Mexican Monster.'

Mike Tyson gives his thoughts on a potential Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez fight

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has weighed in on a potential clash between Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez, and has made his prediction for the fight.

During his time on the Boxing Arabia podcast (H/T Boxing Social), Tyson picked Benavidez to emerge victorious in a showdown against Alvarez.

Tyson went as far as to argue that 'The Mexican Monster' would even get the better of Dmitry Bivol. He said:

"Benavidez is my guy. I think he can beat anybody in the division. I love Canelo, but he's not going to beat him. He's a little past his prime. I think he could even beat the guy who beat Canelo, Dmitry Bivol."