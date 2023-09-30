Canelo Alvarez reveals unworldly mobile habits when asked about his thoughts on Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

It looks like the undisputed super-middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez, couldn't care less about influencer boxing clashes. During a recent segment of the Full Send Podcast, the 33-year-old revealed that he is not following the upcoming Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul fight.

Paul vs. Danis will serve as the co-main event on the October 14 Misfits Boxing's Prime Card, headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury. The fight card is easily the biggest influencer boxing event of the year.

However, during the podcast, Alvarez revealed that he is not following the influencer clash online, further claiming that he barely uses social media at all:

"No [I'm not following Paul vs. Danis]. Not at all. I don't know what you're talking about. No [I'm not active on social media.] Sometimes, I delete [the] apps on my phone... Yeah, you lose soo much time [on these apps]."

Expand Tweet

Alvarez's unworldly phone habits make sense, especially considering that he has little downtime these days. The 33-year-old is scheduled to take on undisputed light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo this Saturday, September 30, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Mexican holds a pro boxing record of 59-2-2, with wins against bonafide pugilistic legends including Gennadiy Golovkin, Sergey Kovalev, and Billy Joe Saunders.

'Iron Man' also sports an impressive record of 35-1-1, with wins against top-tier contenders including Brian Carlos Castano, Tony Harrison, and Austin Trout.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Who is the favorite to win the fight

As per a CBS Sports report, Canelo Alvarez is currently a -440 heavy favorite for his undisputed title clash against the +320 underdog Jermell Charlo. The final odds might be different.

According to the current betting lines, a $1,000 wager on Alvarez can potentially net users a payout of $1,238.1, while the same bet on the underdog will result in a more lucrative winning of $4,200 if Charlo gets his hand raised.

Although Charlo is the underdog in many sportsbooks, boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya doesn't completely rule out 'Iron Man'. Per 'Golden Boy,' Charlo can get the better of Canelo Alvarez if he fights on the jab:

In a recent Instagram post, he said:

"If Charlo keeps his jab, double, double, triple, up, down, does close combinations and moves, and stays this distance, he could give Canelo a lot of trouble. Just like [Dmitry] Bivol, he was throwing punches and coming back out...Keep your distance, use your jab."