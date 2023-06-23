Canelo Alvarez's new PBC fight deal is worth a staggering $100m: Reports

News regarding Mexican boxing superstar, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's future in the sport has come to light. According to reports, has signed a staggering new deal.

Earlier today (June 23), TalkSPORT.com editor Michael Benson said on Twitter:

"Canelo Alvarez's new three-fight deal with PBC is reportedly worth over $100 million. [According to @ESPNmx]"

Check out the tweet here:

"Canelo Alvarez's new three-fight deal with PBC is reportedly worth over $100 million. [According to @ESPNmx]"

The superstar was last seen inside the squared circle when he faced John Ryder. Alvarez showed his class, outpointing Ryder to a unanimous decision win, and cementing his status as one of boxing's top dogs.

After the fight, fans were curious as to how he would proceed. Now, they have the answer. Reports have also stated that Canelo's new deal is a three-fight deal, and there is already an opponent in mind.

Moreover, reports have also suggested that there is a schedule Canelo Alvarez will abide to. ESPN Ringside shared the news on Twitter with this tweet:

"Canelo Alvarez is set to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship vs. Jermall Charlo, likely on Sept. 16, sources tell @MikeCoppinger It’s a three-fight deal for @Canelo with PBC, per sources, the other two fights expected to take place in May and September 2024."

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside



"Canelo Alvarez is set to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship vs. Jermall Charlo, likely on Sept. 16, sources tell @MikeCoppinger It's a three-fight deal for @Canelo with PBC, per sources, the other two fights expected to take place in May and September 2024."

Canelo Alvarez's next fight is close to being confirmed and announced officially

The very same editor who broke the news also shared a screenshot of Alvarez's Instagram story. In the story, the Mexican boxer said:

"Done Deal. See you soon. Sept. 2023"

Check out the post here:

"Canelo Alvarez has announced that his next fight is now a "done deal" for September and will see him working with Al Haymon's PBC again. Expected opponent is Jermall Charlo."

The consensus amongst the media is that his next opponent will be the impressive Jermall Charlo. Charlo, one-half of the famous Charlo twins, is 32-0 in professional boxing and is not a name Alvarez can afford to take lightly.

Reports indicate that the two will fight for the undisputed super middleweight title. In the sport of boxing, that means the weight limit is 168 lbs. Many believe that this could be one of Canelo's toughest challenges to date. Despite being the more prominent fighter, Canelo is younger than Charlo. This only speaks to his prowess, as he started his professional career at the age of 15.

