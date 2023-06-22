“He’ll fight Charlo” - Eddie Hearn explains why Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 is off the table

Canelo Alvarez, arguably the face of boxing, will reportedly miss out on the chance to exact revenge over Dmitry Bivol according to Eddie Hearn.

Hearn has worked with Alvarez for many years, and his recent appearance on The MMA Hour provided much clarity on the situation surrouding Alvarez's next fight.

Since the Mexican's defeat to Bivol, he has been relentless in his pursuit of a rematch against the Russian. It was just the second loss of Canelo Alvarez's illustrious career, and a deserved decision victory for Dmitry Bivol.

According to Eddie Hearn, Alvarez is likely to face Jermall Charlo next, the current WBC middleweight champion and undefeated boxer with a 32-0 record. The boxing promoter explained that neither Canelo Alvarez nor Dmitry Bivol could come to an agreement for a possible rematch. Hearn said this:

"Bivol wants the fight at 168 [pounds] to try and become undisputed [champion]. He's about legacy, not just money. Canelo wants the same terms as last time because he wants the credit for victory. He doesn't want people saying, 'Oh you boiled Bivol down to 168 [pounds].' The problem is, you've got two competitors who don't want to give an inch. Bivol is going, 'I already beat you at 175 [pounds]... but let me fight for your belts.' And Canelo is going, 'No I want to beat you how you beat me last time.' I think [Canelo] will fight Charlo."

Canelo Alvarez will never be short of options for fights. The Mexican is one of, if not the biggest name in boxing right now, and a potential clash with either Jermall Charlo or David Benavidez could be next.

Dmitry Bivol comments on Canelo Alvarez wanting a rematch

Dmitry Bivol delivered the performance of his career in May 2022 when he defeated the dominant Canelo Alvarez to claim the WBA (Super) light heavyweight title.

Bivol put on a masterclass in technical boxing, as he was able to catch and counter his opponent who employed a more power-based approach.

Following their bout, the Mexican went on to face Gennady Golovkin for a third time, and then John Ryder.

Alvarez won both bouts via unanimous decision, and following his victory over Ryder, he called for a rematch with Dmitry Bivol.

Bivol has now shared his thoughts on Alvarez's callout during an interview with Seconds Out and said this:

"It's funny. He just wants to find some excuses. He just doesn't want it. Of course, nobody said I wanted the same terms for the rematch. He just doesn't want it if he says that he wants the same terms [as last time]."

