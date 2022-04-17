Canelo Alvarez gets hailed by potential future opponent Jermall Charlo - "You have gotta give the man his flowers"

Canelo Alvarez has been given a surprising compliment by Jermall Charlo.

The two champions have been rumored to be fighting for a couple of years now. When Alvarez was a free agent earlier this year, he was offered a contract from Premier Boxing Champions. As part of the deal, he would have faced off with Charlo down the line.

Alvarez notably turned down that deal and signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing instead. With that contract signed, any future date with Charlo has been put off until 2023 at the very earliest. Despite the ongoing negoatians and fight-talk between the two, 'Hitman' paid a compliment to the Mexican superstar.

As reported by TalkSport's Michael Benson, Charlo noted that Alvarez deserves to fight whoever he wants right now. The WBC middleweight champion said:

"When you look at Canelo's career you're like, 'Hey, you made it, you did it.' He can do whatever the f*** he wants right now. Canelo deserves that opportunity, he deserves whatever he's trying to accomplish… You've gotta give the man his flowers."

Canelo Alvarez is set to fight Dmitry Bivol next

Jermall Charlo's mention of Canelo Alvarez receiving an opportunity is likely to be a nod to the Mexican superstar's next fight.

The 31-year-old is set to fight WBA (Super) light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in his next ring outing. Set for May 7, it'll be Alvarez's first fight at 175lbs since his fight with Sergey Kovalev in November 2019.

The bout was seen as perhaps a bridge too far for the superstar. While still a favorite going into his matchup with the Russian, many wondered if going up so much in weight would be a miscalculation by Alvarez.

For the first 10 rounds, it looked like that might be the case. The normally aggressive 'Krusher' was instead relegated to jabbing on the outside and playing the role of matador. As such, the fight was razor-close heading into the championship frame.

However, Alvarez put an end to any talk that he wouldn't succeed at light-heavyweight in round 11. The Mexican landed a two-punch combination that sent the Russian out cold. With the victory, Alvarez secured the WBO light heavyweight crown.

Now weeks away from his next trip to 175lbs, he faces another Russian champion in Bivol. Fans will see if Alvarez can score a repeat of his 2019 light-heavyweight championship victory.

Edited by Phil Dillon