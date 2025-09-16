Canelo Alvarez shares statement following defeat to Terence Crawford: “I already won”

Although Canelo Alvarez lost what was perhaps the most defining fight of his career against Terence Crawford this past week in Las Vegas, the pugilistic great appears to be keeping a positive outlook.

Gracious in loss, the 35-year-old took to social media, thanking his team for their sacrifices and revealing his mindset following the fight:

"I feel very proud of everything I've achieved so far; we always want to win, but I accept this defeat with humility and learning. I am very grateful to my team for all the sacrifices we've made together over all these years. I already won because I have my family with me and millions of fans who have never stopped supporting me. ¡Viva México, Cabrones!" [Tranlated from Spanish to English via X]

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments about his loss to Terence Crawford below:

Canelo Alvarez @Canelo Me siento muy orgulloso de todo lo que he conseguido hasta ahora; siempre se quiere ganar, pero acepto esta derrota con humildad y aprendizaje. Estoy muy agradecido con mi equipo por todos los sacrificios que hemos hecho juntos en todos estos años. Yo ya gané porque tengo a

While it remains unclear whether a rematch is in the works, during his post-fight interview, Alvarez stated that he was game to run it back against Crawford.

Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium, the pair locked horns for the undisputed super middleweight titles. The momentum quickly shifted towards 'Bud', as his unparalleled ring IQ and technical prowess took center stage.

The American employed quick counters and elusive footwork to outbox Alvarez whenever he engaged. By the end of the night, Crawford was landing consistently, with his opponent growing increasingly frustrated and unable to mount a meaningful offense.

After 12 grueling rounds, the judges scored the fight a unanimous decision in Crawford's favor. The feat made him the only male boxer to claim undisputed glory in three weight divisions in the four-belt era.

Terence Crawford declares himself the face of boxing after defeating Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford considers former super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez as one of the all-time greats of the sport. 'Bud' believes Saturday night's historic win has led to him surpassing the Mexican as the face of boxing.

Discussing his win during the post-fight show, the undefeated pugilist gave Alvarez his flowers, while labeling himself as the current best pound-for-pound fighter in the world:

"Canelo is an all-time great. He is the last one; there is no more Canelos. So when you look around, I’m the Canelo, I’m am the face of boxing now. I’m the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world."

