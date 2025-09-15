"It was a great fight between two legendary fighters" - Dmitry Bivol applauds Terence Crawford’s skill and IQ in historic victory over Canelo Alvarez

Light-heavyweight boxing king Dmitry Bivol was impressed by Terence Crawford's history-making win against Canelo Alvarez this past weekend in Las Vegas. Bivol is one of only three fighters to have defeated Alavez.

Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium, Crawford made pugilistic history by beating the Mexican to become the only man ever to win an undisputed title in three weight classes in the four-belt era.

In a 12-round war, the 37-year-old showed high boxing IQ and technical prowess, dominating his opponent with quick counterpunches and an ever-elusive footwork. When the final score cards were read out, the American earned 116-12 in one and 115-113 in two of the judges' cards.

Reacting to the fight, Bivol wrote:

"It was a great fight between two legendary fighters. Technique, skill, IQ, and power! Congratulations to Terence Crawford on a well-earned victory! You deserve this."

Check out Dmitry Bivol's comments on Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight below:

The 34-year-old Russian has a history with Alvarez. In 2022, he became the second fighter to beat the former undisputed super-middleweight champion. Bivol would then go on to claim the undisputed light heavyweight title with a majority decision win over Artur Beterbiev in October 2024, after a failed attempt earlier in the year.

However, plans for the trilogy bout between the pair are currently on hold, with Bivol in recovery from surgery earlier this year. Beterbiev, however, is scheduled to face surging star Dean Nicholson in November.

Dmitry Bivol has almost accurately predicted the blueprint for Terence Crawford to beat Canelo Alvarez

In the lead-up to Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, Dmitry Bivol had almost accurately predicted how Terence Crawford could beat Canelo Alvarez, who was naturally more attuned to the super-middleweight.

Speaking to DAZN, the 34-year-old highlighted that 'Bud' just needed to do what he does best, use his elite footwork to keep distance, and outbox his opponent rather than engaging in an all-out slugfest:

He just needs to do his job, what he is doing well. You know, [like] changing his stance [between orthodox and southpaw], his moving a lot, his keeping distance. Like, this he could win, of course, not by exchanging punches with him [Alvarez]."

And that is almost exactly what 'Bud' did for most of the fight. He constantly circled and kept distance, all the while punishing Alvarez with quick and accurate counters whenever he engaged, even while he was on the back foot.

